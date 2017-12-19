Life

Clarification: Insider Q&A-Restaurant Brands CEO story

In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, photo, Daniel Schwartz, the CEO of Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons, talks during an interview in New York. Schwartz talked with The Associated Press about delivery in the U.S., expansion plans and what he orders from each chain under his leadership. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, photo, Daniel Schwartz, the CEO of Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons, talks during an interview in New York. Schwartz talked with The Associated Press about delivery in the U.S., expansion plans and what he orders from each chain under his leadership. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — In a Q&A published Dec. 17, the CEO of Restaurant Brands International Inc. told The Associated Press that there were no Popeyes locations in China. The company said the CEO meant there were no locations in mainland China. Popeyes operates an airport location in Hong Kong, which is considered a semi-autonomous territory within China.

