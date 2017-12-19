Clarification: Insider Q&A-Restaurant Brands CEO story
NEW YORK — In a Q&A published Dec. 17, the CEO of Restaurant Brands International Inc. told The Associated Press that there were no Popeyes locations in China. The company said the CEO meant there were no locations in mainland China. Popeyes operates an airport location in Hong Kong, which is considered a semi-autonomous territory within China.
