Carleton University establishing a chair for the study of conjuring arts
OTTAWA — Carleton University students will soon be able to study magic.
The university announced today that it's establishing an academic chair for the study of conjuring arts with a $2-million donation from the Slaight Family Foundation.
The school says academic subjects that have been connected to the conjuring arts include psychology, political persuasion, literature, and the history of warfare.
Carleton interim president Alastair Summerlee says magicians have historically been influential figures, and it's important for societies to understand how they might be deceived.
The chair is named for philanthropist Allan Slaight, who has had a lifelong interest in magic.
He recently donated a collection of magic posters and Houdini paraphernalia to Montreal's McCord Museum.
Carleton says a search committee will soon begin recruitment for the new position.
