Open-air markets a holiday marathon for artists, retailers
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Every holiday season, painters, jewelry makers and other artisans spend weeks out in the cold — literally.
They sell their creations at open-air markets, with many hoping to make the bulk of their annual sales from the thousands of shoppers who stream by.
At the market in New York's Union Square, amid more than 200 booths, jewelry maker Julie Siegmund expects to make 80
She's at the market every day, through rain, snow and single-digit wind chills. Siegmund calls the market "a 38-day adrenaline rush."
Another vendor, jewelry and leather goods seller Tania Carol-Lugones says customers are sympathetic, even offering to buy her coffee.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.