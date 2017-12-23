Life

One more thing to ask Alexa: Where's Santa on Christmas Eve?

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2014, file photo, Canadian Brig. Gen. Guy Hamel, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Deputy Director of Policy, Strategy, and Plans, joins other volunteers taking phone calls from children around the world asking where Santa is and when he will deliver presents to their homes, inside a phone-in center during the annual NORAD Tracks Santa Operation, at the North American Aerospace Defense Command, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. Hundreds of military and civilian volunteers at NORAD are estimated to field more than 100,000 calls this year throughout Christmas Eve, from children from all over the world eager to hear about Santa's progress. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, file)

DENVER — Alexa, Amazon's voice-activated computer service, is enlisting in the military-run program that takes phone calls from children asking when Santa will arrive on Christmas Eve.

NORAD Tracks Santa will go live on Sunday with 1,500 volunteers answering calls at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Updates also will be posted on social media and at noradsanta.org.

And if you have Amazon's Echo device, you can ask Alexa, once you enable the function.

The Santa tracker started in 1955 when a newspaper ad invited kids to call Santa but mistakenly listed the phone number for a hotline to a military control room.

Last year, NORAD Tracks Santa got nearly 154,200 phone calls and 10.7 million unique website visitors. It also snared 1.8 million followers on Facebook and 177,000 on Twitter.

