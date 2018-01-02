'Wild Thoughts' for Weight Watchers
NEW YORK — Weight Watchers International climbed after it struck a deal with producer and recording artist DJ Khaled, who will represent the brand to millions of follows on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
DJ Khaled, whose Rhianna-featuring "Wild Thoughts" was one of 2017's biggest hits, "will document his experience and progress on the new WW Freestyle program," Weight Watchers said, "speaking candidly about how the program has given him the freedom and flexibility to make healthier choices while keeping up with his busy lifestyle."
Financial terms were not disclosed. Former talk show host Oprah Winfrey owns a 10
Weight Watchers shares soared 25
On Tuesday Weight Watchers' stock jumped 8
