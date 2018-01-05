Neiman Marcus names Ralph Lauren exec to be CEO
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group is naming a Ralph Lauren executive to succeed its CEO and President Karen Katz, who is retiring.
The Dallas-based retailer, which has been looking to cut its debt from leveraged buyouts and reshape how it markets to customers' changing buying habits, says that Geoffroy van Raemdonck will officially start Feb. 12. Katz will continue to serve on the company's board of directors and will work closely with van Raemdonck to facilitate a seamless transition. Katz has been with the company for 30 years, including the last seven as CEO.
Van Raemdonck, who was a group
Under Katz, Neiman Marcus has been focusing more on exclusive merchandise and personalized offers. Katz also has further developed Neiman Marcus's online business, which now accounts for about a third of total sales. Like many luxury retailers, Neiman Marcus has been struggling as even wealthier shoppers are looking for cheaper deals online.
The change in leadership comes as Neiman Marcus has seen improving results because of its latest efforts to win over customers. In November, it reported a 4.2
Katz told The Associated Press in a phone interview in November that the retailer is attracting new shoppers and its core customers are spending more.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.