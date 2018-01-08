Ford adds diesel engine to F-150 for the first time
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is offering a diesel engine in its F-150 pickup for the first time.
Heavy duty trucks like the F-250 or F-350 have always had diesel engines, but full-size trucks like the F-150 have not. Ford is hoping to gain some customers from rivals Ram and Nissan, which both offer diesels in their full-size trucks.
The company offers six engine choices for the F-150. It says the diesel is targeted at customers who tow or haul big loads and want better fuel economy.
Here are more details about the F-150 diesel:
— Customers can order a diesel F-150 starting this month. Deliveries will begin in the spring.
— The diesel will put out 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque.
— It can tow up to 11,400 pounds and has a 2,020-pound payload capacity.
— Retail customers can only get the diesel on higher trim levels. Fleet customers will be able to opt for it on the lower XL and XLT trims.
