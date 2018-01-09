Mark the season of romance with some special chocolates
NEW YORK — Got a chocolate lover? Why not mark the season of romance with something special just for them.
With an ancient love connection — the Aztecs believed chocolate was an aphrodisiac — and built-in marketing opportunities that include Valentine's Day, the purveyors of chocolate offer their wares in a variety of price ranges,
Some suggestions:
THE BUBBLY
The folks over at Jacques Torres offer 10- and 20-piece boxes of truffles ($20 and $48 respectively) that contain milk chocolate, fresh cream and Taittinger Brut La Francaise Champagne. Yes, the real deal! Uncommongoods offers a Champagne bottle crafted out of dark chocolate that is filled with silver-wrapped truffles that contain a bit of the bubbly, all handmade, for $62.
With Champagne and chocolate forever intertwined in the romance department, gift basket pairings are everywhere. Make sure to check out
THE PLAYFUL
Sometimes, one needs a gift of Peeps to make all the sugar worthwhile, so take advantage of the little packets of red and pink hearts and other specialty items on offer this season from the makers of the marshmallow mainstay. Peeps are especially nice if your holiday is more Galentine's Day than Valentine's Day. They just make certain people smile. Packs of mini hearts are available for $3.75. A two-pack of larger pink hearts goes for $9.91. Look for the company's four-pack of vanilla-
Got a Candy Corn fanatic? Give the gift of Cupid Corn in a 2-pound bag, $12.95. It's red, pink and white.
THE FRUITY
Yes, we're talking chocolate-dipped strawberries, either DIY or ordered ahead. A box of 12 dipped in semisweet chocolate from Edible Arrangements costs $19. A dozen in a milk and dark chocolate mix from Godiva runs $80. Look around to go even fancier with added embellishments, full coverage rather than just the tips and other
Fruity bouquets are also available. So are other fruits with a kiss of chocolate. Bissingers offers 12 Valencia orange slices dipped in dark chocolate using glaceeing techniques for $43.
If you feel like going DIY, buy a chocolate fountain , slice up your loved one's
THE SENTIMENTAL
Partial to See's Candies? Check the
Hershey offers its chocolate Kisses by occasion, including pink ones. Lots of other name brands like Kit Kat will be offering up special-issue goodies for Valentine's Day, if you're looking to not break the bank. Little grab-and-go's like these are a great complement to a larger gift.
MISCELLANEOUS YUMMINESS
Lots of handcrafted boxes of chocolates are available online and off with fancy and colorful decorations that may not be all about love but are special nonetheless. If you're lucky, you'll have a high-end chocolate maker nearby to shop offline, but if not, search around online for just the right box and
In luxury, La Maison du Chocolat offers a vast range of packaging and combinations year round. One, a robin's-egg blue hatbox, sells for $210 and is filled with a 3.2-pound mix of truffles , bars and other delights in both dark and milk chocolate.
Loads of local artisanal chocolate exists, including some breakout Brooklyn brands. New York maker Raaka sells bars and gift packs online, including a box of 100 8-gram, pink, sea-salt minis that are 71
Raaka will also put together a gift of three bars in whatever
