Brawny pickups, futuristic SUVs star at Detroit auto show

DETROIT — It's the year of the pickup truck at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit as General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Ford unveil new trucks in a fast-growing and highly competitive U.S. auto market.

Fiat Chrysler will roll out a redesigned Ram truck, while GM's Chevrolet brand is showing off the new Silverado. It's the first time in at least 29 years that show organizers can remember two Detroit automakers unveiling new full-size trucks at the same Detroit event. Also, Ford is re-entering the small pickup market with a new version of the Ranger.

There also are concept SUVs from Nissan, Acura and Lexus that will show off the looks of utility vehicles of the future. And there are real SUVs too, from BMW, Jeep and Mercedes-Benz.

Kia, Hyundai and Volkswagen will pull covers off new small cars, hoping to revive a market that's waning with low gasoline prices.

It's all happening in a U.S. auto market that's shrinking but still expected to remain at healthy levels. Last year sales fell 2 per cent to 17.2 million, still near record highs. Analysts expect sales to be just under 17 million in 2018.

Here are some of the vehicles being unveiled at the show, which opens to the public on Friday:

FORD EDGE