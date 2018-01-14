Brawny pickups, futuristic SUVs star at Detroit auto show
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — It's the year of the pickup truck at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit as General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and Ford unveil new trucks in a fast-growing and highly competitive U.S. auto market.
Fiat Chrysler will roll out a redesigned Ram truck, while GM's Chevrolet brand is showing off the new Silverado. It's the first time in at least 29 years that show organizers can remember two Detroit automakers unveiling new full-size trucks at the same Detroit event. Also, Ford is re-entering the small pickup market with a new version of the Ranger.
There also are concept SUVs from Nissan, Acura and Lexus that will show off the looks of utility vehicles of the future. And there are real SUVs too, from BMW, Jeep and Mercedes-Benz.
Kia, Hyundai and Volkswagen will pull covers off new small cars, hoping to revive a market that's waning with low gasoline prices.
It's all happening in a U.S. auto market that's shrinking but still expected to remain at healthy levels. Last year sales fell 2
Here are some of the vehicles being unveiled at the show, which opens to the public on Friday:
FORD EDGE
Ford Motor Co. is introducing a high-performance version of its midsize Edge SUV this summer. The Edge ST is the first Ford SUV to be specially tuned by Ford's performance team. It has a 2.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.