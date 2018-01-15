New pickups from Ram, Chevy heat up big-truck competition
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — Ram and Chevrolet are rolling out brawny-looking new models that are larger, lighter and more efficient than their predecessors.
For the first time in recent memory, two Detroit automakers are introducing new big trucks at the Motor City's auto show at the same time. Chevrolet rolled out the 2019 Silverado Saturday night, while Fiat Chrysler's Ram brand unveils a new pickup Monday morning.
Both are meaner-looking and bigger, but slimmed down from their current weights. Each has sophisticated engine or transmission improvements that give them better gas mileage.
Big pickup sales grew nearly 6
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
James Cameron says ‘no mercy’ for True Lies stunt co-ordinator accused of sexually assaulting Eliza Dushku
-
Tristan Cleveland: Some Halifax buildings really are ugly - and no, it’s not subjective
-
-
Halifax police use Taser on 'confrontational' man in traffic stop
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: How to get yourself in a saving state of mind
If you want to save, you need to change how you think about spending.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.