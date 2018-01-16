McDonald's sets recycling goals for 2025
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — McDonald's says it aims to use all recycled or other environmentally friendly materials for its soda cups, Happy Meal boxes and other packaging by 2025.
The world's biggest burger chain also wants all of its 37,000 restaurants worldwide to recycle customer waste by that year.
It has a ways to go: The company says 50
McDonald's Corp. says it is also seeking to use renewable materials or those certified as coming from responsibly managed forests.
The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company says that packaging waste was the top environmental issue customers wanted to see addressed. It says it will work with municipalities, since local regulations vary.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police nab suspected TV thieves 'red handed' in Lower Sackville
-
Human rights complaint filed against Chilliwack trustee who called gender transition 'abuse'
-
The tax on beer is going up this spring — and brewers are not happy about it
-
Malnourished and chained to beds: Parents arrested after 13 children found in dark, foul-smelling house
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: How to get yourself in a saving state of mind
If you want to save, you need to change how you think about spending.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.