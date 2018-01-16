The Latest: Jeep Cherokee makes perilous trek down steps
DETROIT — The Latest on the North American International Auto Show in Detroit (all times local):
9 a.m.
When Fiat Chrysler's Jeep brand unveiled a revamped Jeep Cherokee compact SUV Tuesday, it came toward the stage from about 10 feet above, with the driver making a perilous trek down a jagged set of stairs.
The bright-red Cherokee came to a stop at a precise angle to show it off to reporters, and the driver had the difficult task of bringing it to a halt without full view of the black steps. It was a
When asked how she knew when to stop, the driver replied: "It's a secret."
___
8:45 a.m.
The Jeep Cherokee compact SUV is getting a big update to better compete in the hottest part of the U.S. auto market.
The 2019 Cherokee unveiled Tuesday will get styling tweaks, a new engine, suspension improvements and engineering changes that save 200 pounds and improve gas mileage.
The updated version gets a new
Fiat Chrysler wouldn't say the exact on-sale date for the revised Cherokee. Fuel mileage and pricing also will be released later.
