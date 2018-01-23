Apple poised to expand into speaker market with HomePod
A
A
Share via Email
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is finally ready to launch its attempt to compete with the internet-connected speakers made by Amazon and Google with the release of its long-awaited HomePod.
Pre-orders for the HomePod will begin Friday in the U.S, U.K. and Australia, two weeks before the speaker goes on sale in stores for $349.
Apple had intended to release the HomePod last month during the holiday shopping season, but delayed its debut to refine the product.
Both Amazon's Echo and Google's Home speakers have been expanding their reach into people's homes since Apple announced the HomePod last June. Amazon and Google also are selling their speakers for substantially less, with streamlined versions of their devices available for below $50.
Like its rivals, the HomePod includes a voice-activated assistant to help people manage their homes and the rest of their lives. Apple relies on Siri to process commands while Amazon leans on Alexa and Google features the eponymous Assistant.
All three companies are trying to build digital command
In Apple's case, the company has designed the HomePod as a high-fidelity speaker tied to its music-streaming service, which charges $10 per month for unlimited access to a library consisting of about 45 million songs. The HomePod is supposed to be able to learn people's musical tastes so it can automatically find and play songs that they will like.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tsunami fears send people in B.C. to higher ground; warning ends after quake
-
Dartmouth student denied exam exemption due to illness questions 'unfair' policy
-
More than 30 collisions reported in Halifax during 'brutal' commute
-
What would landing Amazon H2Q mean for Toronto's already red-hot housing market?
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Why a tax-free savings account is a great way to save money
A tax-free savings account is a flexible performer in that it lets you withdraw money at any time for any purpose without losing the contribution room.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: How to get yourself in a saving state of mind
If you want to save, you need to change how you think about spending.