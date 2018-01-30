Gianni Versace's creations brought together for Berlin show

BERLIN — More than 100 outfits created by Gianni Versace from the 1970s to the 1990s are going on show in Berlin, some 20 years after the designer's death.

Organizers of the "Gianni Versace Retrospective" exhibition opening Tuesday at the German capital's Kronprinzenpalais put together the show with contributions from private collectors around the world. The wide-ranging exhibit covers both women's and menswear, and includes pieces such as a tailcoat ensemble with striped waistcoat made for Sting's wedding in 1992.

Co-curator Karl von der Ahe said the show stemmed from a chance meeting with a major Versace collector, which generated a desire to "show the breadth of the work." He said that the collectors "all have their ambition and a certain jealousy."