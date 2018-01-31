Prince William praises benefits of outdoor play for children
STOCKHOLM — Britain's Prince William has praised Sweden's embrace of the great outdoors, in particular the physical and mental benefits of outdoor exercise for children.
Speaking Wednesday at the end of a two-day visit to Sweden, William said that "one lesson that we will take home with us, is that children are actively encouraged to spend time outdoors, whatever the weather."
During the visit, William and the Duchess of Cambridge sought to meet Swedes from all walks of life. At a medical institute, they discussed with academics Sweden's approach to managing mental health challenges, a subject the royals have campaigned about.
William and Kate, both 35, will begin a two-day visit to Norway on Thursday.
