2 Paws up! Arts venue invites dogs to canine-inspired films
GENEVA, N.Y. — A New York arts venue is inviting people to bring their dogs to the movies.
WHEC says the Smith Opera House in Geneva will be showing four canine-inspired films from Feb. 11-17.
Dogs will be admitted for free — and will even get treats. But they'll they have to remain on a leash.
The movies are "Best in Show," ''The Artist," ''Bolt" and — of course — "Must Love Dogs."
Information from: WHEC-TV, http://www.10nbc.com
