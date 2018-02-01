Putting on the Ritz: Paris hotel auctions luxury furniture
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Paris's glitzy Ritz hotel is putting some 10,000 pieces of furniture and decorative objects on auction, from a bathtub to beds and minibars.
Founded in 1898, the Ritz reopened two years ago after four years of renovation. The objects going on sale don't fit anymore in the new set-up, said Artcurial, the auction house in charge of the sale from April 17-21.
Among the items is the first bathtub installed at the hotel, estimated to fetch from 800 and 1,200 euros ($1,000-1,500). A gold sofa set from a salon named after the writer Marcel Proust is expected to raise up to $1,800, while a pair of black lacquered decorative Chinese junks, from the Coco Chanel suite, will be on offer from 2,000 euros.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned
-
Johanna Schneller: Trump’s State of the Union address shows U.S. is far from A-OK
-
Winnipeg Humane Society offering five-dollar fixings in February
-
'A black eye for Alberta': Taber says no to pride flag, a year after it was stolen, burned
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 5 ways to tell you’re ready to start investing
You’ll know you’re ready to invest when you’ve got a solid financial foundation and you understand the options you’re considering.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Why a tax-free savings account is a great way to save money
A tax-free savings account is a flexible performer in that it lets you withdraw money at any time for any purpose without losing the contribution room.