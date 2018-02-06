6 tips for overnight camp counsellors
Being an overnight camp
"If you are a
Camp is its own unique universe, and while each is distinctive, many share similar values. Understanding them is key to success.
Here are six tips for first-time overnight camp
BE FLEXIBLE
"Adaptability is probably one of the most important skills you learn at camp," says Jill Tipograph, founder of the summer consultancy firm Everything Summer, which is based in New York City and offers personalized summer planning help for young people.
At camp, plans can change instantaneously. "If you had plan A, and plan A isn't going to work because it's raining, you have to immediately think of plan B," says Jessica Blumenfeld, who spent 13 summers working at Camp Thunderbird for Girls in Minnesota. At Thunderbird, flexibility is so paramount they even have a word for it: thunderflexing.
INVEST IN RELATIONSHIPS WITH CAMPERS
"Every single child is different and you have to treat them as such," says Heldman. Taking time to get to know each individual camper can go a long way.
Haley Umans, who spent five summers as a
She also says good
Julian Michaels, a
"The easiest thing to do is focus your energy on the kids that are having the best time," he says. "They're the most fun. They want to interact with you, you want to interact with them." It is those who are not in your face, however, who often need the most attention.
EXPECT TO WEAR MANY HATS
"Expect to do anything that needs to be done, that's reasonable, besides what you were told you'd be doing," says Tipograph.
Being a
FIND ME-TIME
Camp is a 24/7 gig. Use your time off wisely.
"Make sure on your days off that you really do relax. Get out of the camp environment," says Tipograph, who encourages
"Self-care is the most important part of being able to be a good camp
PREPARE FOR COMMUNAL LIVING
Working at a summer camp means giving up a lot of privacy. For many, it's a great environment, one in which it's easy to form strong bonds quickly. Still, you need to be mentally prepared for this lifestyle.
"Being a camp
Strong communication skills are vital. Michaels suggests expressing your needs to your co-
EMBRACE THE SILLINESS
The more you allow yourself to be a little (or a lot) silly, the better role model you'll be — and the more fun you'll have.
"If you're going to camp, embrace it," says Michaels. Get super-excited about
Camp is about showing kids how great it feels to be yourself without fear of judgment. Says Blumenfeld, "You want to wear stripes with plaid and polka dots? You can!"
Sigoloff says that one of the best parts of working at camp is "really relishing all of the child antics that play out at camp. Where else can you go and jump in mud puddles and wear costumes and sit under the stars and roast s'mores for your job?"
