Kathleen Wynne joins chorus of women saying no to lady Doritos

Doritos for her: less crunchy, more quiet and small enough to fit in a purse.

The very idea for a women’s version of Doritos might just be more disliked than the reality of an obnoxiously loud chip, and even Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne joined a chorus of those slamming Doritos for the concept.

PepsiCo chief executive Indra Nooyi told the Freakonomics podcast last week that Doritos, which is owned by PepsiCo, is developing a specialized chip for women.

“As you watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag, they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor. . .

“Women would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public,” she said.

The company’s future chip for women will be “low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse.”

The appeal of the lady-friendly Doritos was lost, however Wynne, who posted a photo on Twitter of herself chomping down on classic nacho cheese Doritos Monday night.

“The original is crunchy, messy and delicious enough for everyone,” Wynne said.

Others online had already hopped on the joke, mocking the idea.

“My generation marched so future generations of women could enjoy Lady Doritos,” wrote Stacey Garratt on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time the public has roundly mocked a company’s attempt to market to women — never forget Bic’s infamous pens “for her” — and it won’t be the last.