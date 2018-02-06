"Lady Doritos"? It's not happening, PepsiCo says
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Don't expect to see "lady Doritos" on store shelves. The company behind the cheesy chips said Tuesday that it's not developing a line of Doritos designed specifically for women, despite widespread online speculation that it was.
The phrase "lady Doritos" trended on social media after PepsiCo's longtime CEO Indra Nooyi said on a podcast that unlike men, women don't like to lick their fingers after eating a bag of Doritos.
"Women would love to do the same, but they don't," Nooyi said in an interview on the Freakonomics podcast. "They don't like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don't lick their fingers generously and they don't like to pour the little broken pieces and the
Nooyi, who has run the soda and snack company for more than a decade, later said the company is "getting ready to launch" snacks that are "designed and packaged differently" for women. "Women love to carry a snack in their purse," Nooyi said.
But PepsiCo said the interpretation of her comments to mean that female-friendly Doritos were in the works were "inaccurate."
"We already have Doritos for women — they're called Doritos," the company said in a statement Tuesday.
____
Contact Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Metro Cities: Five ways to get more riders on board public transit
-
Rare bus-sized dinosaur find in Egypt could lead to more desert discoveries
-
A 'big milestone:' First phase of daylighting Dartmouth's Sawmill River nears completion
-
Two kids taken to hospital after gas can catches fire, explodes: Halifax police
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 5 ways to tell you’re ready to start investing
You’ll know you’re ready to invest when you’ve got a solid financial foundation and you understand the options you’re considering.