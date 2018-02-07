Dunkin' Donuts to stop using foam cups by 2020
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Foam cups at Dunkin' Donuts will soon be history, removing what the company estimates will be a billion of them each year from the waste stream.
Dunkin' said Wednesday that the polystyrene foam cups will be completely phased out from its stores globally by 2020.
Because foam packaging decomposes slowly, ends up in oceans and can harm marine life and other animals that ingest it, there has been push to ban its use.
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., based in Canton, Massachusetts, joins other chain restaurants trying to diminish its footprint.
McDonald's said last month that it would use only recycled or other environmentally friendly materials for its soda cups, Happy Meal boxes and other packaging by 2025.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 5 ways to tell you’re ready to start investing
You’ll know you’re ready to invest when you’ve got a solid financial foundation and you understand the options you’re considering.