Woodworker's do-it-yourself casket kit allows people to design their exit

FREDERICTON — It may be the ultimate in do-it-yourself kits.

New Brunswick woodworker Jeremy Burrill has sold simple pine caskets locally for about two years, aiming to give people an affordable and more environmentally friendly option for their send-offs.

But when the owner of Fiddlehead Casket Co. decided to expand, he found shipping the coffins to be expensive because of their heft and size.

So the Fredericton businessman came up with an unconventional solution — a "stripped-down," do-it-yourself casket kit.

Burrill says the $700 kit comes with simple instructions so customers can build their own caskets in about a half hour.