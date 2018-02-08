Kenneth Cole steps down as amfAR president amid controversy
NEW YORK — Fashion designer Kenneth Cole has resigned as chairman of the board of the AIDS charity amfAR.
The group's board of trustees says Cole and several other trustees agreed to "graciously" resign Wednesday after the board implemented term limits. Cole had served longer than the new limits that were adopted.
But Cole's move also comes as federal prosecutors in Manhattan look into financial dealings in 2015 among amfAR, Harvey Weinstein and the American Repertory Theater, which produced Weinstein's musical "Finding Neverland."
Cole was a leader of amfAR, which stands for American Foundation for AIDS Research, at the time.
Cole has long been involved in the global effort to end HIV and AIDS.
