Guess: Committee will probe sexual harassment allegations
NEW YORK — Guess Inc. says the board formed on Wednesday a special committee comprised of two independent directors to oversee an ongoing probe into allegations of improper conduct by its co-founder Paul Marciano.
The announcement Friday came about a week after celebrity and actress Kate Upton accused Marciano of sexual misconduct on social media.
Upton added the hashtag #metoo, thrusting her into the movement that has spread virally after public reports of sexual harassment allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Guess says that Paul Marciano "adamantly denies" the allegations.
The Los Angeles-based company says it takes seriously any allegations of sexual harassment and doesn't condone such misconduct in any form.
Paul Marciano and his brother Maurice co-founded the brand in 1981, redefining the denim business, which is sold in roughly 100 countries.
