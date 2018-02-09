Unlimited movie-theatre deal could be too good to survive

NEW YORK — MoviePass is trying to bring to movie theatres what Netflix did for DVDs and online streaming: Let subscribers watch as many movies as they want for $10 a month.

In doing so, MoviePass has struck a chord with moviegoers and a nerve with the movie industry.

The service's popularity comes as ticket prices rise and cheaper online options increase.

With ticket prices in big cities at $15 and up, MoviePass loses money with just one movie. It needs deals with theatre chains and movie studios, such as a share of popcorn revenue for bringing in moviegoers.