Unlimited movie-theatre deal could be too good to survive

In this Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, photo, Cassie Langdon stands outside of AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. With MoviePass, Langdon said she's taking more chances on smaller releases instead of sticking with blockbusters and their sequels. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NEW YORK — MoviePass is trying to bring to movie theatres what Netflix did for DVDs and online streaming: Let subscribers watch as many movies as they want for $10 a month.

In doing so, MoviePass has struck a chord with moviegoers and a nerve with the movie industry.

The service's popularity comes as ticket prices rise and cheaper online options increase.

With ticket prices in big cities at $15 and up, MoviePass loses money with just one movie. It needs deals with theatre chains and movie studios, such as a share of popcorn revenue for bringing in moviegoers.

But the industry is skeptical and worried that as moviegoers get accustomed to much cheaper prices, consumer anger might be redirected at the theatres if MoviePass raises its prices or goes out of business.

