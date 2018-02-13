Mattel doubles down on Uno with a new card game called Dos
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — What's next for Uno? Dos, of course.
Mattel is launching the new card game Dos next month in hopes of giving its nearly 50-year-old Uno brand a second life. Dos has similar rules as Uno, except players make two piles of cards and can throw down two cards at a time instead of one.
It comes as Mattel tries to turn its business around, mainly by updating classic brands, such as Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars. The toy maker's revenue fell 11
Uno, however, was a bright spot: The company says Uno sales were up 12
It may follow a similar a strategy with Dos, says Ray Adler, who oversees Mattel Inc.'s games unit.
Dos, which costs $5.99, will first be sold at Target in March and then roll out to other stores in August.
It took two years to develop Dos, mainly to make sure playing the game was different enough from Uno. But don't expect to see Tres anytime soon, says Adler.
"We're happy where we are with Dos right now," he says.
_____
Contact Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.