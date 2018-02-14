AP-WE tv poll: Weddings cost cash but most say they're fun
WASHINGTON — #Weddingstressmuch?
Social media is creeping into U.S. nuptials, but Americans don't necessarily see that as a good thing.
A new Associated Press-WE tv poll says 57
There is no doubt that American weddings and social media are a solid union. Getting perfect-pictures was already a stress point for wedding couples, with 55
But social media is creeping into the process in other ways, too. Twenty-two
There's an age split, too: Four out of 10 Americans under age 39 have been invited to a wedding with an online invitation. Only 17
As the average expense of weddings continues to rise in the U.S., it's no surprise, perhaps, that the betrothed are opting for budget-trimming, real-time options in planning and celebration. Printed invitations, for example, can cost hundreds of dollars when stamps and calligraphy are factored in, not to mention paper.
"You help the Earth when you choose digital invitations and cards," says one vendor of online correspondence, Punchbowl.com.
There are weddings with drones taking footage. And weddings in which hosts find it necessary to formally ask guests to refrain from posting the festivities to social media to keep the party "just between us."
But for all of the innovation, 38
Not only that, but four in 10 Americans are very concerned and another three in 10 are at least somewhat concerned about couples putting too much focus on planning the wedding day over the marriage itself.
"They're very expensive and then six months later, they get divorced," said Soraida Cisneros, 80, of Fresno, California.
"When I hear how much it costs to get married, when I look back, I think the wedding's so not important compared to the rest of your life," said Pam Rieth of Mansfield, Massachusetts.
When it comes to their own weddings, 40
When it's about spending cash on other people's weddings, 41
Women are more likely than men to think that couples expect too much money from their wedding guests, 45
Americans are nearly evenly split on who should foot the cost for dressing their bridesmaids and groomsmen, with half saying the bill should fall on the attendants themselves.
For those who have planned a wedding themselves, other stressors include being concerned about guest
As for size — it matters. Most Americans say they, themselves, would prefer a small wedding, but they're less likely to prefer to attend small weddings when they're guests. Overall, 66
Overall, Americans still have mostly positive thoughts about weddings. Seventy
And despite the bad rap that bridesmaids' dresses sometimes get, Americans are far more likely to say they're generally stylish than ugly, 61
The AP-WE tv Poll of 1,234 adults was conducted ahead of the premiere of WE tv's show "Bridezillas." The poll was conducted online Jan. 11-16 by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.0 percentage points.
Respondents were first selected randomly using address-based sampling methods, and later interviewed online and by phone.
