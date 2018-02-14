New Hampshire bill targets soda on kids menus
A
A
Share via Email
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children's meals under a bill before a state House committee.
The bill would apply to restaurants that serve children's meals that include food and a beverage for one price. Such meals would only be allowed to include milk, 100
A report released in July by the Center for Science in the Public Interest found that restaurants are increasingly taking that approach on their own. The availability of soda and other sugary drinks included in children's meals decreased from 93
Most Popular
-
Gunfire rings out in Lower Sackville neighbourhood, homes, vehicle hit
-
Halifax woman charged with impaired driving after two collisions, being in wrong lane
-
Frosty reception: Nova Scotia police tweet out photo of man ticketed for not clearing windshield
-
Kim Campbell says sleeveless dresses 'demeaning' for TV broadcasters
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: It's not a bargain if you don't need it
Three ways to tell that you aren't a great bargain hunter, but consumed by shopping instead.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: If you're seeking savings, check your trash
From wasted food to one-use products, your garbage pail is a great place to discover where you could save money.