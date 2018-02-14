Pakistani students rally against Valentine's Day
LAHORE, Pakistan — Hundreds of pro-Islamist university students have rallied in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore to show their opposition to Valentine's Day.
Wednesday's rally came days after Pakistan's media regulatory authority, based on a court order, instructed all news channels, radio stations and print media to refrain from promoting Western culture's celebrations of Valentine's Day.
Students belonging to the Islami Jamiat Talaba group peacefully dispersed after marching at the Punjab University campus.
A Pakistani court last year also asked authorities to ensure a blackout on any promotions in print or electronic media of Valentine's Day, which has become increasingly popular in Pakistan in recent years.
Pakistani Islamist and right-wing political parties view Valentine's Day as un-Islamic and a vulgar Western import.
