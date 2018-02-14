Try acrylic pour painting and go with the flow
A
A
CONCORD, N.H. — When it comes to acrylic pour painting, there's more than one way to go with the flow.
As the name suggest, pour painting involves pouring rather than brushing paint onto a canvas to create swirling, abstract designs. Not only are there many techniques for applying the paint — puddle pour, dirty pour, flip cup, swipe — but also many recipes for producing a fluid mixture that will glide smoothly across the canvas.
For my first attempt at this type of artwork, I decided to stick with just one pouring technique and a consistent
Overall, there was not a huge difference between the three mediums, and I think it would take some more experimenting to truly develop a preference. Here's what I found, with each method rated from 1 to 10, with 10 indicating the least expensive, easiest and best results:
___
GLUE:
The first method I tried was based on a video tutorial by Rick Cheadle, and was the only one I could attempt with supplies I already had on hand. White glue is mixed in equal parts with paint, and then thinned with water. If I had purchased the glue, this method would have fallen in the middle of the three in terms of cost, at just under $6 for 8 ounces of glue.
Though my resulting painting ended up with a large area of white and
COST: 5
EASE: 8
RESULTS: 7
___
FLOETROL:
The second technique I tried was from a blog called MomDot, which describes how to create poured paintings with kids using Floetrol, which can be found at hardware stores and is meant to be used to improve the consistency of wall paint. I found I had to add more Floetrol than indicated to get a pourable consistency, but I may have been starting with thicker paint.
At roughly $7 per quart, Floetrol was the least expensive medium per ounce, though if you aren't going to make large or multiple paintings, you might have a lot leftover. The glue was more expensive per ounce, but is more versatile in terms of using it for other projects.
The resulting painting had some good-size cells, but also a lot of small air bubbles that led to a somewhat bumpy final product.
COST: 8
EASE: 8
RESULTS: 7
___
LIQUITEX:
The final technique was the most expensive, at nearly $17 for 8 ounces of Liquitex pouring medium. The medium is mixed in a 5:1 ratio with paint and produced a slightly smoother, glossier painting than the other mediums. It also produced more cells. And because this product is developed for use in artwork, it won't crack, hold bubbles or turn yellow as it dries.
COST: 4
EASE: 8
RESULTS: 9
