Toy makers turn to the toilet for poop-inspired toys
NEW YORK — Toy makers have gone to the toilet for their latest creations.
Mattel, a company best known for its clean-cut Barbie dolls, is set to release a game called Flushin' Frenzy that sends a brown plastic poop flying into the air.
Rival Hasbro, whose water-squirting game Toilet Trouble was a hit last year, stuck with the potty
Toy analysts and experts say the potty-related toys are hitting stores now because of the popularity of the poop emoji, which has also made it more acceptable for parents to buy poop toys for their kids.
