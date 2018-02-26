Liz Weston: You're married, but your assets don't have to be
The typical advice about what people should do with their tax refunds — save for retirement! pay off debt! — ignores how little wiggle room many families have with their finances.
Tax refunds averaged $2,895 last year, and were the largest single cash infusion received all year by 40
—FEW SPLURGE. Most Americans say they plan to save their refunds or pay down debt , but surveys show significant numbers use the money to pay for daily living. Twenty-one
—REFUNDS LET PEOPLE CATCH UP ON MEDICAL CARE. The institute's study of 1.2 million checking account holders found that consumers increased their health care spending by 60
—BANKRUPTCIES TICK UP, TOO. Chapter 7 bankruptcy filings, the kind consumers typically file, rise well above the monthly average during March and April, federal statistics indicate. From 2013 through 2016, Chapter 7 filings in March were 26 to 34
Far from being a windfall, tax refunds have become a lifeline for millions of Americans grappling with unpredictable incomes and expenses, says John Thompson, chief program officer for the Center for Financial Services Innovation.
The
"Many people start juggling their bill payments in November," Thompson says, as heating bills rise and the holidays approach. "It isn't until tax refund time that they get whole."
Greig says researchers suspected that financial instability was causing people to put off health care, but the size of the post-refund spikes was startling — and worrisome.
"Health care problems don't age well," Greig says. "If you defer treatment, the total ticket is only going to go up."
Medical spending didn't rise nearly as much among those with the highest checking account balances or those who had access to credit, the institute found. People with the lowest checking account balances increased their post-refund health care spending by 20 times more than those with the highest balances. Spending on health care rose 104
Given those realities, it's not surprising that people with fragile finances don't want to be lectured about how they should be spending less and saving more, says Michael Thomas Jr., an accredited financial
But tax refund time still represents a precious opportunity for people to make changes that could allow them to be in a better financial position next year, Thomas says. Putting $400 into savings, for example, leaves 86
Simply deciding to save before a tax refund arrives seems to help. The
Incentives and empathy are far more likely to change people's
"We can't just give canned responses and blame them for not changing," he says.
This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance
Liz Weston is a columnist at NerdWallet, a certified financial planner and author of "Your Credit Score." Email: lweston@nerdwallet.com . Twitter: @lizweston.
