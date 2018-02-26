Northern Ireland's lake lands: Rain, history and the Mellons
ENNISKILLEN, Ireland — On a trip to Northern Ireland's lake lands, be prepared for changeable weather as rain and sun compete hourly.
The area provides opportunities to glimpse history as well, from the ruins of an ancient church on White Island, to the Ulster American Folk Park.
The Folk Park tells the stories of the many Irish who migrated to the New World in the 18th and 19th centuries. One major factor in emigration was of course the Great Famine, which killed a million people and led another million to leave.
A few decades before the famine disaster, emigres included the family of Thomas Mellon. The Mellon homestead is a centerpiece of the park. He left Ireland as a child and went on to become patriarch of one of America's wealthiest families.
