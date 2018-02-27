Amazon to buy Ring, maker of Wi-Fi--connected doorbells
NEW YORK — Amazon is expanding its home-security business by buying Ring, the maker of Wi-Fi-connected doorbells.
The deal comes months after the online retailer started selling its own Wi-Fi-connected indoor security cameras, which work with its voice-assistant Alexa.
Besides video doorbells, Ring makes indoor and outdoor cameras and its video can be streamed on smartphones and other devices. The acquisition puts Amazon in direct competition with Google's Nest, which also makes cameras.
Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. declined to say how much it is paying for Ring.
