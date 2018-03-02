Vero: Hot Instagram alternative - but will it stick around?
NEW YORK — Instagram users fed up the service becoming more and more like Facebook are flocking to a hot new app called Vero.
Though Vero has been around since 2015, it surged to popularity in recent days, thanks in part to sudden, word-of-mouth interest from online groups and a frustration with the flood of ads, lack of privacy options and the recent end to the chronological ordering of posts in Instagram.
But hot new apps pop up and fizzle by the dozen, so it's hard to tell if the latest fad is here to stay. There's already rumbling frustration among users, who complain that the app is buggy and slow and who question its founder's past.
