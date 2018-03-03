Report: Army mishandled bomb-sniffing dogs from Afghanistan
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A report finds that the Army failed to do right by some of the more than 200 bomb-sniffing dogs that served with U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, detecting roadside bombs and saving lives.
The
This included two dogs among 13 that were given to a private company to be used as service dogs for veterans but then abandoned at a Virginia kennel.
The report says Congress amended the law in 2015 to give handlers top priority in adopting their dogs.
The inspector general also faults the military for not properly screening those adopting the dogs, including law enforcement agencies and private individuals.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.