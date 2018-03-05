Walmart expanding meal kits to more stores
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is expanding its meal kits nationwide after testing the service in some of its stores, a move that will heighten its competition with Amazon.
Walmart Inc. said Monday that meal kits will be in more than 2,000 of its stores this year, after starting the kits out at more than 250 stores initially. Consumers can either buy directly in store, or order kits online and pick them up later that day.
Shoppers can buy pre-portioned meal kits that they need to cook, rotisserie chicken meals or one step meals that just need to be heated up. The meals feed two people and are priced between $8 and $15.
Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, has continued its battle with Amazon for shoppers. Amazon started selling ready-to-cook meals in July.
