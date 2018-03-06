At Geneva, new electrics, but don't forget the horsepower
GENEVA — Global carmakers are showing off a mix of low-emission electric vehicles and high-end sports cars at the Geneva International Motor Show.
Many of the new offerings display the battery-electric and autonomous technology carmakers say they need to meet tough emissions standards and cope with an expected shift to cars as a service to be ordered rather owned.
Mercedes-Benz rolled out its EQA concept car, a compact battery electric vehicle with a virtual radiator that changes appearance depending on the selected driving program.
Volkswagen's I.D. Vizzion large electric sedan was shown in an autonomous version without a steering wheel.
Big horsepower and fossil fuels remained very much in evidence however.
Luxury sports car maker McLaren showed off its 211-mph (340 kph) Senna while Ferrari had the curvaceous, race-car inspired 488 Pista.
