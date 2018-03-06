Center of cheese universe returns to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Two years after a Wisconsin cheese captured top
Organizers say they have a record 3,402 entries for the event that starts Tuesday in Madison. That's up 15
Fifty-five judges will sniff, taste and inspect 121 classes of dairy products, with entries from 26 nations. Winners are to be announced Thursday night.
Two years ago a smear-ripened hard cheese called Grand Cru Surchoix made by Fitchburg, Wisconsin-based Emmi Roth USA won the biennial contest. The cheese is made in Monroe, Wisconsin. The company is a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Emmi Group.
