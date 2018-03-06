Dramatic bedtime story: Comforters, duvets get bolder
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Colored, textured and patterned comforters and duvets are telling a dramatic bedtime story these days.
"Bedding acts as a narrator to set the tone of the room," said Anthropologie's home textiles buyer Brittany Peacock. "As the focal point of the room, the bed is a natural location for a pop of
Taking their cue from manufacturers and high-end design projects, consumers are moving away from the pale
"In the more upscale magazines, I am starting to see more bright
Louise Traficanti, creative director for Eastern Accents , a bedding company in Chicago, thinks that homeowners were decorating with muted palettes for several years in response to the economic downturn and their own financial constraints. Things have begun to change, she said.
"Over the last two years, we've been really pushing more
More
"People want
The desire to decorate in a way that tells your story also has helped drive the use of
Eclecticism is in and "matchy matchy" is out, added Andrew Howard of Andrew Howard Interior Design in Jacksonville, Florida. A room should look as if "it grew over time — that it wasn't bought on the same day with all the fabrics perfectly
The practice of buying bedding in a bag — a complete set of sheets, comforter, bedskirt and shams — is on the wane, Coulter said.
Texture and layering also contributes to the bold look, Chapin said. Increasingly, customers are mixing quilts, waffle-weave blankets, rich throws and other fabric pieces to create an interesting look, she said.
Going bold with your bedding is also one of the most affordable ways to change the look of a room, said Suzy Cacic, an interior designer who blogs at BetterDecoratingBible.com.
"Bedding is an easy way to dress up your bedroom without having to stick to a commitment like painting your walls or purchasing new statement furniture," she said. "Leaving your walls neutral and playing up your decorating with accessories such as your bedding is an easy and commitment-free way to bring in some great style to your space."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Deadly fire in Halifax was caused by electrical fault in basement: fire chief
-
'I wasn't safe:' Sackville woman files complaint after being sent from hospital in mental health crisis
-
-
Growing frequency, height of Nova Scotia storm surges worries mayor
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.