Judge: Idaho must allow gender changes on birth certificates
A
A
Share via Email
BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge says Idaho can't keep automatically rejecting applications from transgender people seeking to change the gender listed on their birth certificates.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale says rules by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare violate the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
She said Monday that the state must begin considering applications to change the sex listed on birth certificates under new, constitutionally sound rules by April 6. The ruling also says reissued birth certificates can't include a record of the gender having been changed.
Most states already allow such changes. But Idaho was one of four — including Kansas, Ohio and Tennessee — that prohibits transgender people from changing their birth certificate to reflect their gender identity.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
Ellen Roseman: Dollarama customer short-changed by murky refund policy
-
Deadly fire in Halifax was caused by electrical fault in basement: fire chief
-
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.