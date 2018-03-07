Iran sentences woman to 24 months for removing headscarf
TEHRAN, Iran — A Tehran prosecutor says a woman who removed her obligatory Islamic headscarf in public in late December has been sentenced to 24 months in prison.
Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency on Wednesday quoted prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi as saying the unidentified woman took off her headscarf in Tehran's Enghelab Street to "encourage corruption through the removal of the hijab in public."
In February, police detained 29 women who removed their headscarves as part of an anti-hijab campaign known as "White Wednesdays."
The police say the campaign, advocated by Farsi-language satellite TV networks based abroad, purportedly encourages women participants to take their white headscarves off on Wednesdays.
Women showing their hair in public in Iran are usually sentenced to far shorter terms of two months or less, and fined $25.
