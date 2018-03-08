In #MeToo era, some question need for 'car girls' at shows
GENEVA — At the Geneva motor show, some automakers want visitors to focus their minds more on the models — the cars, that is, not the women.
In the wake of the #MeToo movement's explosion and growing awareness about sexual harassment, some auto executives have been taking a new look at the traditional use of often scantily-clad women on display stands at auto shows.
Some companies say a cultural shift is in the air. Though a walk through this year's Geneva auto show suggests the industry still actively associates its products with female sensuality and uses models to leverage that.
Susie Wolff, former development driver for the Williams racing team in Formula One, said: "I don't think we will be able to change the situation from one day to the next."
