McDonald's flips Golden Arches to a 'W' for Women's Day
NEW YORK — McDonald's has temporarily flipped its famous Golden Arches to look like a "W'' — a move it says it made to recognize International Women's Day.
The upside-down logo appeared Thursday on the fast-food giant's
McDonald's also says six out of 10 of its restaurant managers are women and it wanted to
The company, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, says it's the first time it has flipped its Golden Arches logo since it first appeared at a restaurant six decades ago.
