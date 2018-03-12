Life

NewsAlert: Artistic Director of Givenchy Clare Waight Keller says couturier Hubert de Givenchy has died at age 91

PARIS — Artistic Director of Givenchy Clare Waight Keller says couturier Hubert de Givenchy has died at age 91.

More coming.

