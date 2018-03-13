On a roll: MLB to feature ballpark menus at FoodFest in NY
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will feature ballpark menus at FoodFest next month.
The first MLB FoodFest will be held at an event space near New York's Bryant Park on April 21-22.
Food from all 30 big league ballparks will be sold, including lobster rolls from Boston's Fenway Park, toasted grasshoppers from Seattle's Safeco Field and baked cheese curds and bratwurst from Minnesota's Target Field. There will be crab sandwiches from San Francisco's AT&T Park.
Tickets are $25 for a serving of all 30 items plus soft drinks and water, and $15 more for three beer vouchers.
