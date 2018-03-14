Terese Marie Mailhot wields powerful tales of trauma and survival in her memoir

Terese Marie Mailhot doesn’t own a passport. Travel was an unimaginable luxury growing up impoverished on the Seabird Island Reservation in British Columbia.

But now with the runaway critical success of her debut memoir, Heart Berries, the Salish author anticipates a real vacation in her future. Meanwhile though, there are back-to-back interviews with journalists, and her son has just arrived home. Her husband, fellow writer Casey Gray, takes care of after-school snacks while Mailhot continues talking on the phone.

“This is surreal,” she says. “It doesn’t feel real at all.”

It took Mailhot a lifetime to arrive at this place, happy with her family in West Lafayette, Ind., where she was recently named a postdoctoral fellow at Purdue University.

Through 11 interwoven, fragmented essays, Heart Berries chronicles coming of age with her loving but absent activist mother, a stint in foster care, and losing custody of her firstborn son. Mailhot shares an unflinching account of her time in psychiatric treatment for PTSD and bipolar II, and the trauma experienced at the hands of her father, who was later beaten to death in a fight.

Although Heart Berries is physically thin, it swells with rage and love, wrapped in a confident voice.

But Heart Berries wasn’t born out of assuredness. It began as a collection of linked stories that Mailhot tried to develop into a novel. Like many young women, she was discouraged early in her academic career from writing a memoir.

“It didn’t feel genuine so I had to tear it apart and just take out the true things,” Mailhot says. “Now I have established an aesthetic that I feel is only getting stronger through time. I see the distinction and it’s got the same heart but it feels more like myself.”

Many of the book’s essays are presented in second person, addressed to Gray. “Indian Sick” covers Mailhot’s hospital experiences, her mother’s death and the residual effects of the residential school system. Mailhot initially shared the letter-turned-essay with Gray before they were married, under the guise that it was fiction for her grad-school application. The couple had temporarily broken up and Gray didn’t want anything to do with his ex’s chaos, but Mailhot says he still believed in her talent.

“I knew that he’d have to see the truth of it,” she says. “Which, to be honest, he did and it drew him back in. It was more meaningful because he understood my pain.”

Mailhot says that despite the trauma in her life, she always believed she would write a book. Now, as “a woman wielding narrative,” she wants to help other Indigenous women tell their stories, in particular those who have lost custody of their children.

“I can just imagine what these women would say if they could illustrate what it looks like to the world. How they’re perceived and how they’ve been spoken to and how they’ve had to survive,” Mailhot says.

“I understand now that at least I have my voice, and that’s a true gift. It’s like having a club that feels powerful. Even if everything is stripped from me I’ll still have it.”