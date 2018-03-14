Zara owner Inditex sees profits rise as online sales grow
A
A
Share via Email
MADRID — Zara fashion brand owner Inditex says strong sales and investment in technology for its online and physical stores boosted net profit in the past fiscal year by 7
The world's largest clothes retailer said Wednesday that net profit for the 12 months ending Jan. 31 rose to 3.37 billion euros ($4.11 billion) from 3.16 billion euros a year earlier.
Sales rose 9
The group was founded in 1975 by Amancio Ortega and has become the world's largest clothes retailer with eight brands, including Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Pull & Bear.
Inditex owns 7,475 shops worldwide, an increase of 183 stores from the previous year when factoring in shop closures, but 29 less than three months earlier.
Inditex shares were down 2.1
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Olympic gold medallist Tessa Virtue stands on her own two skates
-
'Howling' winds hit Halifax hard as thousands lose power from latest winter storm
-
'No grounds:' Manitoba Crown won't appeal acquittal in Tina Fontaine murder case
-
Seventeen backed-up ambulances lead to 10-hour wait for patients at Halifax ER: Union
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.