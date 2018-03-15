Blue Apron plans to bring its meal kits in stores
NEW YORK — Blue Apron, which ships boxes of raw food to subscriber's doorsteps, wants to start selling its meal kits in stores.
The shift comes as more grocers get into the meal-kit business. Walmart, for example, is expanding its easy-to-make dinners in more than 2,000 of its stores.
New York-based Blue Apron confirmed plans of an in-store rollout, but declined to provide details. The move was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc., which charges about $10 a meal, has struggled since it went public in June. Its stock price is down 77
On Thursday morning, its stock rose 6
