Spring-themed cake for Prince Harry, Meghan's spring wedding
LONDON — Lemon, elderflower, fresh flower decorations: The cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May wedding will be appropriately spring-themed.
Kensington Palace said Tuesday the royal wedding cake will be a lemon elderflower concoction incorporating "the bright
Look for a hint of California too — the designated pastry chef Claire Ptak was raised in California and worked as a pastry chef under the celebrated Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley.
Ptak now runs Violet Bakery in London.
The palace says the couple are "very much looking forward to sharing this cake" with guests at their May 19 nuptials.
The guest list has not been released, and the designer of Markle's dress has so far been kept secret.
